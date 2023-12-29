Rally held for beloved Nassau County teacher who says he was fired for being gay

Chantee Lans has more on the rally.

Chantee Lans has more on the rally.

Chantee Lans has more on the rally.

Chantee Lans has more on the rally.

SEAFORD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Parents and students on Long Island rallied in support of a beloved teacher who says he was fired from his job for being gay.

Michael Califano, a third-grade teacher and alumni of Maria Regina School in Seaford, says he was fired this week after officials were alerted to social media photos of him kissing his longtime boyfriend.

Califano, 26, graduated from the same school in 2011. He spent years as a substitute teacher before becoming full time a year and a half ago.

His family says he is devastated after they believe he was fired over his sexual orientation.

"I had violated handbook policy of adhering to Catholic values and being Christlike, which I've said before that I did not feel like I have violated, but to them I have," Califano said.

On Friday his current and former students, and their parents, say they wanted to march for justice.

"He's the best teacher, he's been Jameson's teacher for three months so far and he's changed my son's life," said parent Brianne Ward.

Other parents made their voices heard, saying they want him back in the classroom teaching their kids.

"He doesn't deserve this, his family does not deserve this, they're such a big part of our school, it's just gross, it's disgusting," said parent Melany Giammarino.

Califano is the son of Nassau County Police Officer Michael J. Califano, who was killed in a fatal car crash in February 2011.

His mother says she and his father wed at Maria Regina before sending their kids to the same school.

"He's so hurt by all of this, in my eyes, I feel like they're making him feel like he's less than a human because of who he is, who God made him to be," Califano's mother said.

The Califano family gives scholarships every year to eighth-graders heading to Catholic high school.

Califano said he is speaking with an attorney.

"I'm trying not to let it affect my faith, seeing how many people here is also helping me with that," he said. "I still planning to go to church on Sunday and hopefully, this will all lead to something better."

A spokesperson with the Diocese of Rockville Centre released the following statement:

"For privacy reasons we do not comment publicly on personnel matters, but we can say that the school did not end Mr. Califano's employment over his sexuality."

ALSO READ | New laws that take effect in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in 2024

Darla Miles has more on the new laws set to take effect in 2024.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.