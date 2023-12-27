New laws that take effect in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in 2024

Darla Miles has more on the new laws set to take effect in 2024.

Darla Miles has more on the new laws set to take effect in 2024.

Darla Miles has more on the new laws set to take effect in 2024.

Darla Miles has more on the new laws set to take effect in 2024.

A slew of new laws will take effect across the Tri-State area when the clock strikes midnight at the end of New Year's Eve.

Many of the changes in 2024 focus on leveling the playing field economically.

Minimum wages will increase, female students will be able to get free menstrual products, if they need them, and property owners will need to disclose flooding risks for people looking to rent or buy homes.

Here's everything you need to know about the state laws set to take effect in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in 2024:

NEW YORK

This year, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed 730 bills into law, with 87 more currently awaiting her review. With issues ranging from worker rights to health and school resources, new legislation will impact residents statewide.

Increase in Minimum Wage

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum wage in New York City, Westchester and Long Island will rise to $16 per hour, while the rest of New York State will be $15 per hour.

In the meantime, Gov. Hochul announced The New York State Department of Labor will launch a public awareness campaign to inform New Yorkers of the change.

Minimum wage earners who do not see the increase reflected in their paychecks in the new year are encouraged to file a wage complaint on the Department of Labor's website or by calling them at (833) 910-4378.

Protections for Freelance Workers

Freelance workers will have better rights and protections with the enactment of the "Freelance Isn't Free" Act. The new law applies to covered freelance workers being paid at least $800 for their work.

The law requires the use of written contracts, timely and full payment for a worker's services and protections from employer retaliation and discrimination. The Department of Labor will provide model contracts to both freelance workers and employers that abides by the new law.

Protections for New York Tenants

New legislation is also aimed at protecting tenants from water and security issues.

Assembly Bill A7273 requires NYCHA to notify residents in writing within 24 hours about whether their water is safe to use for cooking or drinking. It also ensures that those contracted to examine water quality samples comply with all federal, state and local laws.

Similarly, another assembly bill prohibits the installation of keyless security devices used to gain access to building common areas without the written consent from the building and relevant parties. A new amendment to the law will require building owners to give residents a 30-days notice of any approved installation and assure them there will be no changes to their rent or access to the building.

You can find more of the new state laws taking effect in New York in 2024 here.

NEW JERSEY

A number of bills have been signed into law in recent months that are in effect for New Jersey in 2024. The new laws include a raise in the Garden State's minimum wage, an expansion for 'Safe Haven' laws, a new pathway for becoming a teacher and the "Seinfeld Bill" targeting telemarketers.

Raising Minimum Wage

New Jersey's statewide minimum wage will increase by $1 to $15.13 per hour for most employees on Jan. 1, 2024. This chart, released by the state, shows the minimum wage for different occupational sectors:

Expanded Access to Temporary Restraining Orders

This law authorizes protective orders to be issued for certain victims in situations for which domestic violence statutes do not apply due to a lack of familial or dating relationship between the victim and offender.

Specifically, the governor's office says, the bill provides greater protections to individuals who have been victimized through abusive behavior, regardless of their current or prior relationship status to the alleged actor, by expanding the eligible acts for which a protective order may be obtained.

Over the Counter Birth Control

This new law will allow New Jersey pharmacists to dispense self-administered hormonal contraceptives to patients without requiring a prescription.

Period Products in Schools

School districts must provide menstrual products free of charge in every public school teaching students in one or more of grades 6 through 12.

You can find more of the new state laws taking effect in New Jersey in 2024 here.

CONNECTICUT

Several new laws take effect in Connecticut at the start of the New Year including tax reductions, firefighter benefits, and even online dating regulations.

Tax reductions

The state income tax rate will drop for the first time since being enacted in the mid-1990s, reducing taxes by $460 million.

The relief targets middle-class tax payers, capping at $150,000 for single filers and $300,000 for joint filers.

The Connecticut General Assembly approved the tax relief and Governor Ned Lamont signed the measure into law over the summer.

Broadway Tax Credit

A new 30% tax credit will be available to production companies that tech their Broadway tours in Connecticut. That's 5% higher than what New York offers. The law caps tax credits at $2.5M per year for live theatrical tours in the state.

Firefighter Benefits

Each town will be required to make annual contributions to the Connecticut's firefighters cancer relief account, which is used to provide wage replacement benefits to eligible paid and volunteer firefighters diagnosed with cancer.

Beginning January 1, 2024, each town must generally contribute $10 for each career or volunteer firefighter in its fire district or districts.

You can find more of the new state laws taking effect in Connecticut in 2024 here.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.