Governor Kathy Hochul launches awareness effort for New York minimum wage increase in 2024

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City minimum wage bump begins next year.

Beginning January 1, the state's minimum wage will increase to $16 per hour in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island.

The rest of the state will be $15.

On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul launched an effort to ensure that all New Yorkers are aware of the wage increase come next year.

"On January 1, we are lifting New York's minimum wage to help hard-working New Yorkers keep up with rising costs and continue supporting their families," she said. "If you are a minimum wage worker and you don't see this increase in your paycheck next year, I urge you to file a wage complaint with the Department of Labor to make sure that you are getting the wage increase you deserve."

The New York State Department of Labor has launched a public awareness effort to remind New Yorkers of the update, as well as encourage minimum wage workers to report missing wages.

Those who do not see the increase reflected in their paychecks are asked to file a wage complaint on the NYS DOL's website.

