Man helping stranded motorist killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens

The incident happened Friday night just after 8 on the eastbound side of the Nassau Expressway in Springfield Gardens.
According to police, the victim was standing near his 2005 Audi sedan when he was struck.
The search is on for that driver who abandoned his Dodge Caravan and took off on foot.
EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD.
ALSO READ | Remembering award-winning actress Cicely Tyson and her NYC roots
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube