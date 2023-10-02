Mobile outreach vans take NYC housing advice on the road on Wednesday in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) -- New Yorkers who need help with housing issues can conveniently visit one of two mobile vans in Manhattan on Wednesday to get advice from city experts.

City Councilman Erik Bottcher is partnering with the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) to provide two mobile vans that will be staffed with housing professionals.

Staff from HPD's Office of Enforcement and Neighborhood Services will provide one-on-one education and assistance with housing-related issues, including:

Helping tenants understand the process regarding filing complaints with 311 and share what to expect through the complaint process



Discussing open violations with either tenants or property owners and discuss options for violation removal



Providing information to tenants and owners on recent changes in the law that affect their building



Providing property Registration assistance



Making referrals to HPD staff on issues including accessing affordable housing, foreclosure prevention, and tenant harassment

The vans will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the following locations:

VAN NO. 1: Hell's Kitchen Park (Tenth Avenue between West 47th and West 48th streets)

VAN NO. 2: Gertrude B. Kelly Playground (West 17th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues)

No registration is required. For more general information on HPD outreach, visit their website.

If you can't make it to the mobile van, Bottcher's office hosts a monthly housing clinic where residents can speak with housing attorneys regarding landlord and tenant issues.

Questions can be emailed to his office at district3@council.nyc.gov.