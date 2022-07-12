2 people pulled from Hudson River after boat with 12 on board capsizes

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two people were pulled from the waters of the Hudson River by first responders after a boat with a dozen people on board capsized Tuesday.

Authorities said 10 people were able to make it out of the water on their own.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityboatswater rescuerescueboatingboat accident
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump's 'siren call' to extremists
Fire guts multi-family home in NY, man jumps from 3rd-floor window
Driver charged in Staten Island crash that killed 3 teens
Puppy snatched by man riding scooter back home in NYC
NYC shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack
30-year-old pedestrian killed in Long Island hit and run
COVID cases increase in NYC as BA.5 subvariant spreads in US
Show More
Man says he was assaulted trying to help woman being attacked
Child sexually assaulted several times, police search for SI suspect
'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' scores | Full list
AccuWeather Alert: PM storms
22 rescued from sinking boat at the Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News