2 people pulled from Hudson River after boat with 12 on board capsizes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two people were pulled from the waters of the Hudson River by first responders after a boat with a dozen people on board capsized Tuesday.
Authorities said 10 people were able to make it out of the water on their own.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
