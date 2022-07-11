3 teens killed, 1 critical after Staten Island crash

By Eyewitness News
TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Three teens in a red Ford Mustang were killed when their car collided with a turning SUV on Hylan Boulevard in Tottenville, Staten Island.

It happened at 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

The 16-year-old Mustang driver was the only occupant of the vehicle to survive the crash.

His passengers - a 15-year-old boy and two girls, ages 15 and 16 - were pronounced dead.

The Mustang was westbound on Hylan Boulevard when it collided with an eastbound black GMC Yukon making a left turn onto Richard Avenue.

The force of the collision split the Mustang in half.



The driver of the Mustang was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

As many as four people were in the SUV. All are expected to survive .

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

