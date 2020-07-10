Queens man charged with sex trafficking, rape of 2 teen girls

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A man is facing sex trafficking and rape charges after being accused of holding two teenage girls against their will in Queens.The 16 and 17-year-old victims were held at a hotel in Jamaica back on June 5.Police say 29-year-old Tyrone Miles raped one of the girls and forced both to have sex with men for money that he then kept."The youngsters are now safe and away from the clutches of this alleged sex trafficker, who is accused of using brute force and threats to control and exploit the teenagers. The defendant will be held accountable for his alleged actions," said Melinda Katz, Queens District Attorney.The suspect is accused of telling the 16-year-old, "I will kill you," when she said she didn't want to have sex for money. He further instructed her to tell the strangers she had sex with that she was born in June 2000, making her legally old enough to consent to sex.When the victim attempted to leave the location, she was allegedly struck in the face and body by the defendant causing substantial pain and bruising to her body. As a result of the assault, the teenage girl feared that if she didn't comply with the defendant's demands he would hurt her - or perhaps do even worse. The second victim said she was told the same.Miles is charged with two counts each of compelling prostitution, sex trafficking, sex trafficking of a child, promoting prostitution in the second degree and rape in the third degree. He is due back in court on August 8, 2020. If convicted, Miles faces 10 to 50 years in prison.----------