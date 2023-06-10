  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 seriously injured after 2 smoke manholes cause care fire in Midtown East

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 10, 2023 9:01PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person suffered serious injuries when two smoking manholes blew on Manhattan's East Side on Saturday morning, causing a car fire.

Smoke poured from the manholes in the area around 1st Avenue between East 53rd and 54th Streets.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 11 a.m.

Another person suffered minor injuries.

ALSO READ | Woman seen violently tugging on people's hair in East Village park

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW