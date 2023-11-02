Where to watch the TCS NYC Marathon in person

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you want to see the 2023 TCS NYC Marathon in person, there are plenty of places to catch the race all over New York City.

There is no spectator viewing at the start of the race or on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

You can watch that part of the race on Channel 7. More ways to watch the NYC Marathon can be found here.

Here are the recommended on-course viewing locations from the NYRR.

Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn (Miles 2-4): Catch runners as they exit the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and move along Fourth Avenue. Subway: R

Fourth Avenue and Flatbush Avenue (Mile 8):Subway: B, D, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, 5

Williamsburg and Greenpoint, Brooklyn (Miles 10-13):Claim sidewalk space along streets lined with shops and restaurants and encourage runners as they head toward the Pulaski Bridge to cross into Queens. Subway: G, L, M, J

Pulaski Bridge (Mile 13.1):The Pulaski Bridge, which connects Brooklyn to Queens, is closed to spectators; many fans cheer on the Queens side, just past the race's halfway mark. Subway: 7, G, E

First Avenue, Manhattan (Miles 16-18):Spectators line the sidewalks and shout encouragement at this exciting part of the course. The avenue's many bars and restaurants contribute to the festive atmosphere. Subway: N, Q, R, 4, 5, 6, F

East Harlem (Miles 18-20):Also known as Spanish Harlem, this neighborhood is home to a vibrant Latinx community. This is a perfect location to cheer and help keep the runners' motivation high. Subway: 6

Charity Cheer Zone, First Avenue and 120th Street (Miles 19-20): Help celebrate thousands of runners who have chosen to add meaning to their run by raising funds for one of NYRR's 500+ official charity partners. Subway: 6

Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street-East 105th Street (Miles 23-24):This stretch of Fifth Avenue is a cultural hub as well as a crucial spot to catch your runners before they enter Central Park. Subway: Q, 4, 5, 6

United Airlines Zone:Columbus Circle. Subway: A, C, D, 1

The TCS NYC Marathon finishes at 67th Street on West Drive. Spectators can access the final approach to the finish in two ways:

Grandstand Seating: Tickets are required and are available at Eventbrite prior to race day. Enter at West 62nd Street and Broadway with your Grandstand tickets.

Standing Spectator Area: Located inside Central Park from Columbus Circle to the south end of the grandstands, approximately 500 feet before the finish. NYPD, NYRR, and the NYC Parks Department may limit access at times, based on capacity. No chairs or seats are provided or allowed.

There is no spectator access north of the grandstands in Central Park. Spectators can enter at the following areas: Broadway at West 61st Street or West 62nd Street, or from the east side via the Central Park path by Heckscher Fields - Kickball Field #3. All entrances require screening.

You can find more information and guidelines for watching the race in person at NYRR.org.

Discover more coverage of the 2023 TCS NYC Marathon here and tune in Sunday starting at 7:00 a.m. on Channel 7 for coverage of the race.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.