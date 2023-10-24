How to watch the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon

TCS New York City Marathon Broadcast to be Available in More Than 540 Million Homes Around the World on Sunday, November 5.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Marathon Day in New York is Sunday, November 5! The TCS New York City Marathon will be broadcast to more than 540 million homes around the world in 206 countries and territories through various international broadcast partners, including ABC7/WABC-TV in the New York City area and ESPN2 across the United States.

WABC-TV and ESPN2 have been home to the award-winning broadcast of the world's biggest and boldest marathon since 2013.

Coverage begins at 7 a.m. and abc7NY will stream Find Your Finish on our 24/7 channel on your connected devices starting at 10:00 a.m.

"The TCS New York City Marathon is one of the world's most iconic annual sporting events and we're thrilled that our diverse running community can view the excitement thanks to our various broadcast partners and platforms," said Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO of New York Road Runners. "As the world experiences a post-pandemic running boom, we hope to bring fans closer to the action as they tune in to cheer on their favorite professional athletes, while also growing new fans of the sport."

U.S. Olympic medalist and former American record-holder Galen Rupp, two-time Olympian Des Linden, and two-time TCS New York City Marathon champion and three-time Paralympian Amanda McGrory will join the talent team for the domestic broadcast.

Rupp, Linden, and McGrory, who have all had individual racing success in New York, will make their TCS New York City Marathon broadcast debuts on the men's, women's, and wheelchair motos. This is the first time the broadcast at the TCS New York City Marathon, or any Abbott World Marathon Majors race will feature a dedicated reporter on the wheelchair moto, providing key insights and race analysis.

"I'm absolutely thrilled and deeply honored to be the first-ever on-course correspondent exclusively covering the wheelchair division at an Abbott World Marathon Majors race," said McGrory. "The TCS New York City Marathon has always been a special race for me. I had my first big win here in 2006 and broke the course record in 2011 with a breakaway victory. I cannot wait to celebrate this next generation of athletes."

The trio will be accompanied by SportsCenter anchors Hannah Storm and John Anderson, and Olympians Carrie Tollefson and Juan Luis Barrios. Storm will return to host the program for the first time since 2015 with Anderson, Tollefson, and Barrios, who is new to the commentary team, in the broadcast booth as analysts for all four professional races. A talented array of reporters including veteran Olympics commentator Lewis Johnson, Peloton instructor and marathoner Becs Gentry in her broadcast debut, and ABC7's Eyewitness News reporters Ryan Field, Sam Ryan, Anthony Johnson, Kemberly Richardson, Michelle Charlesworth, Dani Beckstrom, Brittany Bell, and Josh Einiger will be present at the start, finish, along the course, and in the sky.

The broadcast will also include increased coverage of the professional wheelchair races with an extended broadcast window, starting at 8:00 a.m. This year's TCS New York City Marathon will serve as the U.S. Paralympics Track & Field Marathon Selection Event for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The broadcast, produced in coordination with 45 Live and distributed by IMG, will air on ABC7/WABC-TV from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with pre-race coverage from Fort Wadsworth beginning at 7:00 a.m. EST.

Nationally the broadcast will air on ESPN2 and on the ESPN App from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST. Pre-race and continuing coverage will also be streamed live nationally on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ESPN3 and abc7ny.com will present a view of the finish line from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST.

A two-hour encore presentation of the race broadcast will air on ABC affiliates around the country from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

A domestic, Spanish-language broadcast of the TCS New York City Marathon will air live on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN app and ESPN.com) from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST. The Spanish-language broadcast will also re-air on Monday, November 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on ESPN Deportes.

The international broadcast will feature three-time Olympian and former American record-holder Deena Kastor and veteran track and field commentator Paul Swangard in the booth and host of running podcast Ali on the Run Ali Feller joining the talent team as reporter.

International broadcast partners secured by IMG for the race include: ESPN International (South America, Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean), Eurosport (Europe, Southeast Asia, India), Fox Sports/Kayo (Australia), L'Equipe (France), RAI (Italy), Sky (New Zealand), SMG Sports (China), SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa), TSN (Canada), TV Asahi (Japan), and TVE/Tv3 (Spain).

# # #

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

NYRR's mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.