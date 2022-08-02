McDonald's worker shot in face during dispute in Brooklyn

A 23-year-old McDonald's employee is in critical condition after being shot in the face in Brooklyn Monday night.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A McDonald's employee is in critical condition after being shot in the face in Brooklyn Monday night.

Police say the 23-year-old man was shot while standing in front of 1531 Fulton Street at 7 p.m.

They say the victim was working at McDonald's when he left the restaurant and crossed the street to fight another man, who shot the employee.

MORE NEWS | NYPD officers responding to robbery involved in shootout in Chelsea

The reason for the dispute is still unclear.

The suspect was taken into custody and one shell casing was recovered at the scene.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.