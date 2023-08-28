5 arrests during violent migrant crisis protest outside Gracie Mansion on Upper East Side

Protests concerning the migrant crisis turned violent over the weekend outside Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Protests concerning the migrant crisis turned violent over the weekend outside Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side.

Groups on opposite sides of the issue clashed, some even throwing punches.

In all, five people were arrested, including the Guardian Angels leader Curtis Sliwa.

Organizer Curtis Sliwa criticized Mayor Eric Adams, who earlier this summer said he would welcome a few families at Gracie Mansion if allowed.

"The next day he flipped his script and said he can't do that. Who told you you can't do that? You're the mayor," Sliwa said.

The crowd was in agreement that immigration laws exist for a reason and must be obeyed and that President Biden has left the back door and the front door open.

"This is not left or right politics. This is a crisis that we have on our hands. This is why we're here. To raise awareness," said Angel Perez, a protestor.

"We're all for legal migration. We all came from somewhere. But this is unacceptable," said Ted Bourniaz, a Bayside resident.

Flags were stolen and stomped on as counter-protestors tried to set them on fire.

Eventually, the two sides were separated as the migrant crisis continues to divide the nation.

Late Sunday afternoon, City Hall released a statement saying,

We have opened 206 sites, including 15 large-scale humanitarian relief centers, and are constantly searching for new places."

There were many cries in the crowd for stronger borders and a national policy for immigration that is actually enforced. Until then, migrants continue getting shipped out to neighborhoods that can't really handle the influx, and into communities that are starting to pull back the welcome mat.

That was evident on Staten Island where protests were expected to continue on Monday.

Officers were deployed an dbarricades set up outside the old Saint John Villa Academy.

Some asylum seekers who were relocated to the former school left, saying they didn't feel safe.

