New York State Health Department confirms first known case of monkeypox in juvenile

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York State Health Department has confirmed the first known case of monkeypox in a juvenile.

The new weekly summary shows one case in a child or teen.

Patient confidentiality does not allow the state to specify the age or where in the state the case was reported.

There are nearly 2,800 confirmed monkeypox cases in New York, and the vast majority of cases are in New York City.

