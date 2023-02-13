Wing of plane heading to JFK Airport catches fire

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A scary sight on a Delta Airlines flight to New York City was caught on video.

A plane that was flying from Edinburgh to JFK Airport was forced to make an emergency landing at Glasgow Prestwick Airport shortly after take-off on Friday when flames were spotted coming from one of the wings, the Glasgow Times reported.

Passenger Cory McIntosh was on Delta Flight 209 when she captured video of the moment the flames began coming out of the wing. In the video, children can also be heard crying in the background.

"It was a very scary situation, especially with so many kids on board," McIntosh told Storyful, adding that the crew were "great at trying to keep people calm."

"They were clearly shaken by the situation but remained professional and helped a lot of passengers calm down. Can't fault them," she said.

In a statement reported by the Glasgow Times, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson said the flight was diverted following "a mechanical issue with one of the aircraft's two engines."

ALSO READ | Watch Operation 7: Save a Life, 25th anniversary edition

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.