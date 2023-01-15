Operation 7: Save a Life - January 21st, 2023 at 7pm only on ABC7NY.

Learn the tips that can make your smoke alarm system safer.

NEW YORK -- Join host Bill Ritter for our 25th annual, Emmy Award-winning WABC-TV special, Operation 7: Save a Life on Saturday, January 21st at 7pm.

The better prepared you are, the better your chances of being a survivor.

Learn about the fastest-growing cause of fires in New York City: lithium-ion battery fires from e-mobility devices. In 2022, there were more battery fires than in the previous three years combined. With this newer type of fire, we'll learn new tips for prevention that everyone should know.

Plus, we'll meet the new Fire Commissioner at the FDNY - who's making history as the first woman in the job...and who's made it her mission to make sure she's not the last.

We look at the psychological toll fighting fires takes on a person...and see a program helping firefighters handle the trauma of seeing so many tragedies. And we go along with caring volunteers from the American Red Cross, to see how they help victims of any disaster.

Also, a very rare and daring rescue by firefighters - as a woman dangles outside a burning apartment on the 20th floor.

Plus, flying into the future of firefighting! How the FDNY is using drones to save lives.

We hope you can join us for Operation 7: Save a Life on Saturday, January 21st at 7pm.

From our Show:

To get up to 3 FREE smoke alarms installed in your home, call 877-RED-CROSS or click this link to the Red Cross Home Fire Safety Page for Eastern New York to schedule an appointment online.

And for tips on using lithium-ion batteries safely, check out FDNYSmart.