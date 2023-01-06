Talks continue at 5 NYC hospitals as nurses strike deadline looms

A key negotiating point surrounding its stated main issue of staffing is enforcement of staffing ratios. Janice Yu has an update.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Negotiations continue Friday ahead of Monday's strike deadline involving thousands of New York City nurses.

Approximately 10,000 nurses across five hospitals say they'll strike Monday if they don't get better pay and staffing.

Mount Sinai, one of the five hospitals still negotiating, has offered its nurses 19.1% wage increases over the next three years, according to an internal memo shared Thursday night.

The increases would be 7%, 6% and 5% over the next three years.

The hospital believes it is similar to increases agreed to by the nurses in negotiations with New York Presbyterian.

Similarly, Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx - also still negotiating with the nurses - says it offered an 18% wage increase, as well as "fully funded healthcare for life, and a significant increase in registered nurses in the emergency departments."

In an internal memo, Mount Sinai informed staff of "aggressive planning in response" to the strike threat, which will include "diverting a majority of ambulances," beginning "to cancel some elective surgeries ... will perform emergency surgery only," "starting to transfer patients" to other hospitals and "working to safely discharge as many patients as appropriate."

Those measures could begin as early as Friday.

The New York State Nurses Association made clear Thursday that a key negotiating point surrounding its stated main issue of staffing is enforcement of staffing ratios.

A provision in the NY Presbyterian contract requires enforcement of staff to patient ratios, instead of a mediator making non-mandatory recommendations about staffing levels.

In all, more than 10,000 nurses are employed by the five hospital systems still negotiating with the union.

The union announced agreements Thursday with Maimonides Health and Richmond University Medical Center.

