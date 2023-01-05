Nurses union reaches tentative agreements at 2 more NYC Hospitals, Mount Sinai to cut services

The nearly 4,000 union nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hospital reached a tentative agreement. Ken Rosato reports.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City nurses have reached tentative contract agreements with Maimonides and Richmond University Medical Center, the union says.

The New York State Nurses Association released a joint statement with Maimonides on Thursday on the tentative agreement reached for the 1,300 nurses on staff.

"We are pleased to reach a tentative agreement that recognizes the essential contributions of our indispensable nursing staff," the statement read. "We believe this agreement is fair and respects the needs of all parties while also helping us better serve our patients. We look forward to continuing our productive relationship so we can meet the needs of our patients, community, and staff here at Maimonides."

The union will hold a briefing to discuss the agreement reached with RUMC.

This comes after Mount Sinai released an internal memo detailing the "aggressive" plan to cut services if they are unable to reach an agreement with the union.

The internal memo obtained by Eyewitness News details how the hospital will "begin diverting a majority of ambulances" away from all three locations and they have already begun to cancel elective surgeries.

Two of the three Mount Sinai hospitals will only perform emergency surgeries.

The hospital will also begin to transfer and discharge "as many patients as appropriate."

"In addition, this-sadly-means transferring NICU babies outside the Mount Sinai Health System to ensure they get the care they so desperately need," the memo read.

This memo comes as the hospital system continues to negotiate with the New York State Nurses Association for a new contract.

The union issued a 10-day notice that it intends to strike at several hospitals if agreements aren't reached. The advance notice is required by law to give hospitals to arrange for alternative staffing.

The nurses have been calling for what they described as safe staffing levels, fair wages, no cuts to their health coverage, and health and safety protections in light of the "tripledemic" of COVID-19, RSV and flu.

They also want community benefits such as funding programs to recruit and train nurses from within the communities they serve.

Earlier this week the union reached a tentative agreement with New York-Presbyterian Hospitals.

The union congratulated its members at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital on reaching a tentative agreement on what it called "a fair contract" hours before their contract expired.

The hospital said it was pleased to have reached a tentative agreement.

"With this agreement, which is still subject to ratification by the nurses, we are making a significant investment in our outstanding nursing team and ensuring that we can continue to deliver the highest level of care to our patients," the hospital said in a statement.

Contract talks between nurses and seven other hospitals will resume this week to avert a strike by 12,000 other nurses as early as next Monday, Jan. 9. Their contracts expired Tuesday.

"Striking is always a last resort, but nurses say they are prepared to strike if hospital administration gives them no other option to protect their patients and their practice," the union said in a statement over the weekend.

The other hospitals where the nurses could strike include Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, BronxCare, and Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

Representatives of several hospitals said Friday they remained hopeful contract agreements will be reached before a strike but said they are prepared to bring in outside workers as a precaution as they face high patient volume because of the triple health threats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

