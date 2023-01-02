Deal reached with nurses at 1 of 8 NYC hospitals amid strike threat

The nearly 4,000 union nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hospital reached a tentative agreement. Ken Rosato reports.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One of the eight New York City hospitals where nurses are threatening to go on strike has reached a deal with union members.

The nearly 4,000 union nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hospital reached a tentative agreement on a contract, the first hospital to cut a deal ahead of the looming strike.

The agreement will start to put pressure on the seven other hospitals, which employ approximately 12,000 nurses, to reach similar deals.

The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association, announced their intention to strike the hospitals on January 9, following a 10-day grace period to allow hospitals to plan patient care.

The NewYork-Presbyterian nurses reached a tentative deal just hours before their contract expired Saturday night, "and one day after delivering a 10-day notice to strike," according to a news release from the group.

Nurses at the seven remaining hospital facilities are expected to continue negotiations this week, according to the union.

