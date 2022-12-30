16,000 New York nurses at 8 local hospitals plan to strike in 10 days

16,000 nurses with the New York State Nurses Association are planning to strike in 10 days unless a contract agreement can be met before then.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Nurses at eight local hospitals have announced a plan to strike in 10 days.

The 10-day notice was announced Friday by the New York State Nurses Association.

About 16,000 nurses are planning to partake in the strike, which is set to begin on January 9, unless a contract agreement can be met before then.

The eight hospitals impacted are New York-Presbyterian, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, Montefiore, Maimonides BronxCare, Richmond University Medical Center and Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

The union said it's giving advance notice so the hospitals can prepare.

They are calling for more negotiations ahead of the deadline.

Nurses say hospitals are short-staffed and are not doing enough for patients as COVID, RSV and the flu run rampant.

"Many of us were traumatized by what we saw and by the conditions we have been working under since the pandemic began," psychiatric RN Ari Moma said. "Understaffing makes everything worse."

The NYSNA held a vote over a week ago in which nearly 99% of nurses voted to authorize the strike.

The union claims the hospitals have increased fees for healthcare services, but not filling staffing gaps or properly paying nurses for their work throughout the pandemic.

"Right now, we are facing a tripledemic of COVID, flu and RSV. Our pediatric ER is overflowing and short-staffed on almost all shifts," pediatric ER nurse Aretha Morgan said. "It is unbearable to see children suffer because we don't have enough staff to provide safe patient care.

The NYSNA represents more than 42,000 members in New York State.

