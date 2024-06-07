The Institute for Nursing Excellence gives New Jersey nurses hands-on experience

Crystal Cranmore has more on the new New Jersey state-of-the-art facility helping to train nurses.

Crystal Cranmore has more on the new New Jersey state-of-the-art facility helping to train nurses.

Crystal Cranmore has more on the new New Jersey state-of-the-art facility helping to train nurses.

Crystal Cranmore has more on the new New Jersey state-of-the-art facility helping to train nurses.

LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- They are the life-saving skills every medical professional should know.

At a new state-of-the-art facility in Livingston, New Jersey, some nurses now have a chance to brush up on those skills.

"The Institute for Nursing Excellence started because we felt we needed to upscale our nursing staff," said Dr. Mary Beth Russell, RWJBarnabas Health.

RWJBarnabas Health previously offered orientations at each of its 12 hospitals, but leadership wanted to standardize instruction across the system.

The institute addresses gaps in training caused by the pandemic when nursing students joined the frontline.

Plus, now there is more hands-on training.

Previously, nurses had to imagine an emergency situation during training. Now, they have new technology that brings the patient to life.

In just under an hour, Eyewitness News Reporter Crystal Cranmore had the chance to learn the basics of CPR using a high-tech mannequin, to putting on personal protective equipment.

"When they actually see the patient they've already done the skill had practice so they can be experts," Dr. Russell said.

While the program launched in February 2023, it wasn't until December that this facility opened up putting all the technology and resources under one roof.

More than 6,000 nurses have been through the program which includes picking a specialty.

Jumar Porfido switched from the ICU to the OR.

"My favorite thing about this is we get to have a sit down with educators where we highlight strengths," Porfido said.

For Dr. Russell, one of the leading creators of the program, this is about better preparing nurses.

"To have a nurse who is skilled and passionate is essential," she said.

The training continues for an ever-changing industry.

ALSO READ: NJ reaction to postponement of congestion pricing

Anthony Johnson has the latest in New Jersey on congestion pricing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.