New Jersey reacts to the delay of New York City's congestion pricing plan

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Political leaders in New Jersey are applauding the decision to delay the New York City congestion pricing plan.

"After a five year fight, New York appears to have done right by hardworking Jersey families and backed off their outrageous Congestion Tax," U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) said.

Eyewitness News first broke the story about the delay, citing an official who said the implementation would not start on June 30 as originally planned.

Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich said on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 that delaying the plan is "a great step in the right direction."

Fort Lee and the State of New Jersey has sued to spot the plan over environmental concerns.

In April, a federal judge in Newark heard oral arguments in the lawsuit, one of several seeking to stop the new $15 toll for passenger cars driving into the heart of Manhattan.

Under the now-delayed plan, vehicles driving south of 60th Street from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays would be charged but New Jersey's lawsuit said when the Federal Highway Administration signed off, it "failed to adequately consider the environment impacts" and "ignored the significant financial burden being placed on New Jerseyans and New Jersey's transportation system."

"We're not, in Fort Lee, trying to stop the MTA from operating," Sokolich said. "We're just trying to make sure there's fairness in the process.

The Mornings @ 10 team talks with Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich on congestion pricing being postponed.

Previously, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the lawsuit is seeking a full federal impact study on the potential environmental effects of congestion pricing.

"You are not eliminating pollution, you are just displacing it from Manhattan to New Jersey," Murphy told reporters Tuesday. "And you're charging our commuters an exorbitant fee on top of that."

More than 400,000 New Jersey residents commute into Manhattan every day and will pay millions of dollars to the MTA, meant to improve mass transit.

"The end result is that New Jersey will bear much of the burden of this congestion pricing scheme-in terms of environmental, financial, and human impacts-but receive none of its benefits," the state's lawsuit said.

The MTA has disputed the state's claims of lax reviews and objectionable tolls.

As part of the MTA's plan, parts of the Bronx would receive $35 million for mitigation. The plan does not specify a dollar amount set aside for New Jersey, but the agency says it is committing to mitigation where needed.

New Jersey was asking that congestion pricing switches stay off until another detailed study is done -- especially since the MTA expanded congestion pricing peak time by two hours and approved the higher $15 base rate after the first impact study was completed.

