Congestion pricing in New York City indefinitely postponed, official says

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An official tells Eyewitness News the implementation of congestion pricing in New York City has been indefinitely postponed. It will not start June 30 as originally planned.

There are two reasons, one economic and one political.

(video in media player from previous report)

According to the official, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is convinced the timing is not right because Manhattan businesses have not fully recovered from the pandemic.

It is also apparently because Democrats are facing difficult House races in the New York City suburbs. Republicans have planned to use congestion pricing as a political wedge.

The governor's office declined to comment.

The MTA, which would potentially face a $1 billion budget deficit without implementation, declined to comment.

There remains a belief that congestion pricing is inevitable. The plan would charge $15 toll for passenger cars driving south of 60th Street from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays. There are certain exceptions. Several lawsuits are challenging the plan.

