Health Department urges New Yorkers to get annual flu vaccine due to increase in cases

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Health Department is urging New Yorkers to get an annual flu vaccine due to an increase in cases.

Influenza cases are up 19 percent for the week of December 10th over the previous week. Hospitalizations are up six percent.

New York State public health is using the current increase in flu cases to encourage people to get the free, annual flu vaccine ahead of the holidays.

