  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Health Department urges New Yorkers to get annual flu vaccine due to increase in cases

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 3:06AM
CTU tells members to prepare for possible strike
EMBED <>More Videos

The Chicago Teacher's Union told rank-and-file teachers to prepare for a possible labor strike in a press release Monday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Health Department is urging New Yorkers to get an annual flu vaccine due to an increase in cases.

Influenza cases are up 19 percent for the week of December 10th over the previous week. Hospitalizations are up six percent.

New York State public health is using the current increase in flu cases to encourage people to get the free, annual flu vaccine ahead of the holidays.

RELATED | Watch 'Healthy for the Holidays' - protecting yourself and your family from COVID, flu and RSV

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW