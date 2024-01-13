2 NYPD officers hospitalized after cruiser crashes into another car in Queens

Doctors expect both of them - as well as the other driver, to be okay.

Doctors expect both of them - as well as the other driver, to be okay.

Doctors expect both of them - as well as the other driver, to be okay.

Doctors expect both of them - as well as the other driver, to be okay.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers were hospitalized on Saturday after their cruiser crashed with another car in Queens.

It happened near the intersection of 30th Ave and 36th Street in Long Island City around 1:15 a.m.

The two officers were responding to an emergency call when the civilian's car t-boned their cruiser and pinned it against a light pole.

Emergency services extracted the two officers from the vehicle.

Doctors expect both of them - as well as the other driver, to be okay.

No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | 9 arrested after tunnel found at Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn

Anthony Carlo has the details.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.