NYPD officer hospitalized after Inwood hit and run

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who struck an NYPD officer and took off.
Detectives flooded the area around Vermilyea Avenue in Inwood around 9 p.m. Sunday.
First responders rushed the officer to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.
No arrests have been made.
