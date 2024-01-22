NYPD officer hospitalized after Inwood hit and run

First responders rushed the officer to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who struck an NYPD officer and took off.

Detectives flooded the area around Vermilyea Avenue in Inwood around 9 p.m. Sunday.

No arrests have been made.

