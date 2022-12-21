NYPD out in full force delivering toys to kids in need across NYC

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD was out in full force on Tuesday night - and in the holiday spirit, delivering toys to kids in need all over New York City.

The flashing motorcade made stops in Brooklyn and Manhattan, appearing to an eager crowd of children waiting on the sidewalk on a chilly evening.

"We get a presidential escort and when you look down the street and watch every Christmas light and police light and the music going, people get excited, that's what it's all about," sad NYPD Community Affairs Bureau Deputy Chief Max Tolentino.

As the motorcade arrives, police, some in their favorite characters delivered toys and a show.

"The idea here is to create a whole desire for the police, first responders and the neighborhoods they patrol to get closer," said Al Kahn, Founder and Chair of the First Responders Children Foundation.

The toys are donated from organizations like the First Responders Children Foundation, which is behind events like this one for children in 200 U.S. cities this week.

"It's the next generation, and how do we prepare that next generation to be kinder, gentler?" Kahn added.

The entertainment is from the NYPD's La Jara band, founded by captain Alexander Cedillo nine years ago - for occasions just like this.

"We wanted to bridge the gap between the community and the police and to represent the Latin and Hispanic culture," said Cedillo.

These talented officers from all over the department sing and play congas, accordion, percussion, keys and guitar, showing the city they serve some holiday spirit.

"When I was a child, I had an amazing experience with one of the members of service, and we're doing the same exact thing. And on behalf of the band, we are so happy," added Cedillo.

This was just day one. The police motorcade of music, characters and holiday cheer has two more days of delivering gifts to children in all five boroughs.

