New York City officials attends rally in support of Asian-American community

EMBED >More News Videos Police in Queens arrested a man, accused of assaulting an Asian woman waiting in line outside a bakery Tuesday afternoon.

EMBED >More News Videos The COVID relief bill heads to the Senate: What's in it for you?

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio and other New York City officials attended a rally in Lower Manhattan Saturday in support of the Asian-American community targeted in random acts of violence in New York City and across the country.The latest reported incident took place Thursday night in Chinatown when a 36-year-old Asian-American man was stabbed with an eight-inch kitchen knife on Worth Street.That unprovoked attack like others before it are prompting fears among a frightened community to venture outside alone.On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials spoke out about the city's renewed effort to confront hate crimes against Asians "Every community suffered, but there's been a particular pain, a particular horrible challenge, faced by the Asian American community," de Blasio said. "Because on top of all the suffering from the coronavirus itself, on top of losing loved ones losing businesses, people have had to confront horrible discrimination and hatred."The Asian Hate Crime Task Force is focusing on the entire city, but they will pay particular attention to the subways after a rash of incidents in the transit system.----------