A ribbon cutting was conducted at the Perelman Performing Arts Center as the final public element of the World Trade Center site. Reporter Sonia Rincon has the details.

City cuts ribbon on new performing arts center at World Trade Center site after years of setbacks

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- 22 years and two days after the attacks, city officials unveiled the final public element of the World Trade Center site Wednesday.

The area, which has been building back as a space of remembrance and reflection, now includes a space for performances and artistic expression.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul and many others gathered around in excitement for the official ribbon cutting of the new Perelman Performing Arts Center in Lower Manhattan.

Located at 251 Fulton Street, the $500 million, 129,000 sq. ft., eight-story building has been one of the many symbols of Lower Manhattan rising from the ashes - paying tribute not just to those lost, but to the spirit of the city that came back.

The performing arts are such a big part of the Big Apple's spirit and identity.

Instead of ribbon cutting Wednesday, they connected a ribbon as part of a live performance from Tony Award winner Gavin Creel and students from Joffrey Ballet.

"Today we inaugurate the last piece of rebuilding of the World Trade Center site," said former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is also chairman of the board. "One that will help us to open a new chapter in the history of Lower Manhattan."

Architect Joshua Ramus oversaw the design of three theaters inside that can be used separately or interconnect.

"There's no group that's more rewarding to design a building for than artists," said Ramus. "They're so used to performing in ad hoc spaces and spaces that aren't necessarily conceived for them, and I think this is a building that has very much been intended to support the artists who will work here."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.