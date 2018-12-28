NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --The NYPD and Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York City will lay out security plans on Friday for next week's New Year's celebrations in Times Square.
More than two million people are expected to fill Times Square Monday night to welcome 2019.
To help keep them safe, more than five dozen sanitation trucks and nearly 200 police cars will block intersections leading to the pedestrian areas.
RELATED: Eyewitness News exclusive behind the scenes access as officers with the Critical Response Command in the Counter-terrorism Bureau prepared for the extravaganza
Officers will also install over 200 cement blocks in addition to more permanent metal bollards in and around Times Square.
More than 50 canine teams will survey the crowds on alert for explosive material.
RELATED: MTA adds extra service for the New Year's celebration
These teams will include the newly added German Shepherds and Malinoises.
For the first time, the NYPD will deploy its new fleet of drones to keep watch over the festivities.
For those not attending in person, you can watch the festivities during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest featuring an all-star line-up of performances from New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Channel 7.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube