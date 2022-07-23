2 men hospitalized after double shooting in Queens

The shooting happened at 41st Avenue and 104th Street in Corona just after 3 p.m.
Police say a man was shot four times in the chest. He was taken to Elmhurst in critical condition.
Another man was grazed in the right arm and was taken to Elmhurst, where he is expected survive.
Police say a man in his 40s wearing a green shirt and blue jeans fled the scene eastbound on 104th Street.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
