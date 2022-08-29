Fire breaks out at original P.J. Clarke's on Manhattan's East Side

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire broke out at the original PJ Clarke's in Midtown East.

Flames broke out at the historic building at the corner of Third Avenue and 55th Street just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

The bar was established at that location in 1884.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was under control before 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

