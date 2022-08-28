Man shot in chest in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

A man was shot multiple times in the lobby of an apartment building in East New York.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot multiple times in the chest while inside the lobby of an apartment building in Brooklyn.

It happened on Wortman Avenue in East New York just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim is a 51-year-old man who is now in critical condition.

So far there are no suspects or arrests.

