  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man shot in chest in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
10 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

A man was shot multiple times in the lobby of an apartment building in East New York.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot multiple times in the chest while inside the lobby of an apartment building in Brooklyn.

It happened on Wortman Avenue in East New York just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim is a 51-year-old man who is now in critical condition.

So far there are no suspects or arrests.

ALSO READ | Bronx senior residents being terrorized by youth getting help, support

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.