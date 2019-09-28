Employee accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old student at Brooklyn school

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A school employee hired to work for kids with special needs is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in the basement of her Brooklyn school.
Police said 28-year-old Kevin Lemon allegedly abused the girl multiple times inside P.S. 59 on Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant last June.
The child told her great-grandmother, who alerted police.
Lemon was arrest Friday night at his home and faces several charges, including sex abuse and forcible touching.
He employed by New York City's Department of Education and works with students with special needs.
Police said the alleged victim is not a special needs student. They're asking other potential victims to come forward.
