NYC delays 1st day of school amid threat of teacher strike

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that the start of the school year will be delayed amid the threat of a teacher strike.

De Blasio, joined by officials from both the teachers' and principals' unions, delayed in-person learning in New York City public schools until September 21.

"There is nothing more precious than taking care of the children of New York City," the mayor said.

School, with a blended approach, was scheduled to begin on September 10.

Now, staff will report the day after Labor Day and teachers will begin preparing their classrooms on September 10th.

Students meantime will log on for remote learning for three days beginning on September 16th.

"Resolution has been found in a constructive spirit," Mayor de Blasio said. "We've come to an agreement to move forward."

"Teachers who usually get two days of professional development at the beginning of the school year will now get nine. We've heard from everyone in our schools that have said we need some more time," Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said.

Then on Monday September 21st, schools will welcome students back into the classroom under the Blended Learning plan.

"This will strengthen and improve and make it so we have the safest start the school year," Carranza said. He begged all to have "flexibility and patience."

"This is what I would hold up as an example of how to get things done," said Michael Mulgrew, UFT President. "We now can say that New York City Public School system has the most aggressive policies and greatest safeguards of any school system in the United States of America."

There will be a monthly medical monitoring program for every school in the district and will be governed by health leadership. The program will assess a certain number of kids in each school each month and that will be done on a mandatory basis. There will also be a 30-day supply of PPE in all schools at all times.

Learning plans for 247 schools have been approved, and de Blasio added that 324,000 iPads have also been distributed for free to students who need them.

