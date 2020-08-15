Reopen NYC: New York City universities, colleges' plans for fall 2020

On August 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York schools can reopen their doors and bring students into the classrooms for the start of the school year.
Citing success in battling the coronavirus in the state that once was the U.S. heart of the pandemic, the governor's decision clears the way for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes, alongside remote learning.
Here are the list of colleges and universities in the New York City area and their plans for the fall semester:
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
All-virtual
- Barnard College
- Baruch
- Bronx Community College
- Brooklyn College
- General Theological Seminary
- Manhattan School of Music
- The New School for Social Research
- Parsons School of Design
- Queens College
- School of Visual Arts
Hybrid
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Berkeley College
- City College of New York
- City University of New York
- College of Staten Island
- Columbia University
- Cooper Union
- Fashion Institute of Technology
- Fordham University
- Hofstra University
- Hunter College
- Helene Fuld College of Nursing
- Jewish Theological Seminary
- John Jay College of Criminal Justice
- Juilliard School
- The King's College
- Marymount Manhattan College
- New York City Technical College
- New York Insitute of Technology
- New York University
- Pace University
- Polytechnic University of New York
- Pratt Institute
- St John's University Queens and Staten Island
- Union Theological Seminary
Fully reopen
-Rockefeller University
RELATED: Schools reopening plan 'unsafe,' teachers and students say
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: