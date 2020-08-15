reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: New York City universities, colleges' plans for fall 2020

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As colleges and universities gear up to resume classes, many schools are taking different routes whether it's an all-virtual, hybrid or full reopen approach.

On August 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York schools can reopen their doors and bring students into the classrooms for the start of the school year.

Citing success in battling the coronavirus in the state that once was the U.S. heart of the pandemic, the governor's decision clears the way for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes, alongside remote learning.

Here are the list of colleges and universities in the New York City area and their plans for the fall semester:

RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

All-virtual
- Barnard College
- Baruch
- Bronx Community College
- Brooklyn College
- General Theological Seminary
- Manhattan School of Music
- The New School for Social Research
- Parsons School of Design
- Queens College
- School of Visual Arts

Hybrid
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Berkeley College
- City College of New York
- City University of New York
- College of Staten Island
- Columbia University
- Cooper Union
- Fashion Institute of Technology
- Fordham University
- Hofstra University
- Hunter College
- Helene Fuld College of Nursing
- Jewish Theological Seminary
- John Jay College of Criminal Justice
- Juilliard School
- The King's College
- Marymount Manhattan College
- New York City Technical College
- New York Insitute of Technology
- New York University
- Pace University
- Polytechnic University of New York
- Pratt Institute
- St John's University Queens and Staten Island
- Union Theological Seminary

Fully reopen
-Rockefeller University

RELATED: Schools reopening plan 'unsafe,' teachers and students say
EMBED More News Videos

Teachers, parents, and students marched through the streets of Manhattan Monday protesting Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to reopen New York City's schools from restrictions in place






MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorknew york citymanhattanupper west sideback to schoolmedicalreopen nyccoronavirusyale universitycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nyupennonline learningcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomonyueducationcolumbia universitycollege
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID-19 Updates: NY positives under 1%, decline in new US cases
Up Close: Reopening NYC schools and a DNC preview
COVID-19 Updates: NY sets new low, fake face mask ID cards on rise
Metropolitan Museum of Art announces reopening date
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged dispute turns deadly outside Manhattan bagel shop
4 dead in more than 2 dozen NYC shootings in less than 48 hours
COVID-19 Updates: NY positives under 1%, decline in new US cases
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
Sources: killing of off-duty correction officer was planned
Check out the 'Lord of the Rings' 'Hobbit house' in NY
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool
Show More
8 NJ counties 'under quarantine' for spotted lanternfly
'Tribute in Light' back on as Cuomo pledges support from state
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
NYPD searching for suspect in Brooklyn chokehold robbery
Sea turtle entangled in line, circled by sharks rescued
More TOP STORIES News