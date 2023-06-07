Dangerous air quality levels force schools in NY, NJ to cancel outdoor activities

The National Weather Service issued an Air Quality Alert for New York City and parts of the Tri-State. Janice Yu and Sam Champion have the latest.

Smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada has traveled into the Tri-State area, impacting local schools.

Several school districts have sent announcements that they will not be taking students outdoors Wednesday.

The Clifton and East Orange school districts have cancelled recess and outdoor activities. All New York City public schools have also cancelled all outdoor activities.

The Wayne school district has issued a minimal schedule for all students and has cancelled after-school activities.

Public schools in Huntington issued all physical education classes and activities take place inside Wednesday.

Dr. Mangala Narasimhan, SVP, Critical Care Services, Northwell says that smoke in the air "affects lots of different parts of your lungs. It causes you irritation, it causes people to cough, it causes difficulty breathing because the air is so heavy."

