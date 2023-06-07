Dr. Mangala Narasimhan of Northwell gives advice to residents on what to do during poor air quality.

Doctor's advice on what to do during Air Quality Alert

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A doctor shares advice on what New York area residents should do during the air quality alert to keep themselves and their friends and family safe.

Dr. Mangala Narasimhan, SVP, Critical Care Services, Northwell says that smoke in the air "affects lots of different parts of your lungs. It causes you irritation, it causes people to cough, it causes difficulty breathing because the air is so heavy."

People with underlying lung diseases such as COPD, emphysema, or asthma should take extra caution.

She suggests everyone:

- Limit time outdoors

- Use your air conditioner instead of opening your windows

- Limit outdoor exercise

- Wear a mask outside if you will be outside for a prolonged period of time or if medically compromised

"It can only help," Dr. Narasimhan said of mask-wearing, although she noted for short trips outdoors and for those without health conditions, it isn't generally necessary.

