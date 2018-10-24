NEW YORK (WABC) --Security is being ramped up in New York City after explosive devices believed to be pipe bombs were sent to the homes of the Clintons and the Obamas, as well as other politicians and to CNN headquarters
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said security would be doubled at critical infrastructure points around the city.
He added that State Police are assisting Secret Service and other relevant federal and local authorities in the ongoing investigation.
"Out of an abundance of caution, I am deploying 100 additional National Guard soldiers and directing State law enforcement to double security at vital assets across New York, including LaGuardia and JFK, mass transit systems, and bridges and tunnels," said Cuomo.
Cuomo said the bridges and tunnels with stepped-up security include the Staten Island crossings, the George Washington, RFK, Verrazzano-Narrows, Bronx-Whitestone, Throgs Neck, Henry Hudson, Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial, Cross Bay Veterans Memorial and Mario M. Cuomo Bridges and the Lincoln, Holland, Hugh L. Carey and Queens Midtown Tunnels.
NYPD officers from the counter-terrorism bureau were stationed outside Grand Central Terminal and other potential targets Wednesday night.
