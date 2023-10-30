Man shot in the leg in front of Chelsea high-rise

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot in the leg in front of a high-rise building in Manhattan.
It happened on West 25th Street in Chelsea around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
The 30-year-old is in stable condition at the hospital.
The suspect fled the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
ALSO READ | Husband of Cardi B's nail artist charged with setting fire to Bronx salon
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.