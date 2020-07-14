5 shot in 3 locations throughout Brooklyn: NYPD

NYPD officers said the shootings occurred in three locations within a mile and a half radius near the 69 Precinct:
-2055 Rockaway Pkwy
-2066 Rockaway Pkwy
-Flatlands & E108 Street
In the first incident, one man was shot in the hand and another man was shot in the foot.
Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the other shootings remain unknown.
Few other details were released.
