5 shot in 3 locations throughout Brooklyn: NYPD

(Photo/Shutterstock)

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after at least five people were shot in Brooklyn on Monday night.

NYPD officers said the shootings occurred in three locations within a mile and a half radius near the 69 Precinct:

-2055 Rockaway Pkwy

-2066 Rockaway Pkwy

-Flatlands & E108 Street

In the first incident, one man was shot in the hand and another man was shot in the foot.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the other shootings remain unknown.

Few other details were released.

A 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were wounded when two gunmen opened fire at a family cookout outside a park in Brooklyn late Sunday, the latest tragedy amid a massive uptick in shootings around New York City.



