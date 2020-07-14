5 shot in 3 locations throughout Brooklyn: NYPD

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6315471" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were wounded when two gunmen opened fire at a family cookout outside a park in Brooklyn late Sunday, the latest tragedy amid a massive uptick in shootings around New York City.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after at least five people were shot in Brooklyn on Monday night.NYPD officers said the shootings occurred in three locations within a mile and a half radius near the 69 Precinct:-2055 Rockaway Pkwy-2066 Rockaway Pkwy-Flatlands & E108 StreetIn the first incident, one man was shot in the hand and another man was shot in the foot.Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The circumstances surrounding the other shootings remain unknown.Few other details were released.----------