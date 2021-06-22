Man fatally shot in BMW over $3,000 chain in Upper Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
Gunman wanted for killing driver, injuring passenger in Inwood

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- There's new information on the shooting that left a driver dead, and a passenger injured in Upper Manhattan.

Police say the 33-year-old driver was sitting inside a BMW alongside a 34-year-old when they were approached by the gunman.

It happened Monday around 5 a.m. on Dyckman Street in Inwood.

The suspect took out a gun and demanded the two hand over their stuff.

The gunman tried to remove a $3,000 chain from the victim's neck before opening fire.

The 33-year-old driver died after being shot in the head, while the second man was shot in the groin.

The gunman is still on the loose.

The vehicle did not strike any pedestrians or buildings when it jumped the curb.

There were at least nine other shootings between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 5:40 a.m. Monday, one of them deadly.

