NYC Council to hold hearing on Adams' response to Canadian wildfire smoke

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 10:48AM
NYC Council to hold hearing on mayor's response to wildfire smoke
New York City Council is set to hold a hearing on Mayor Eric Adam's response to the Canadian wildfire smoke last month.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Council is planning to hold a hearing to look at Mayor Eric Adams' response to the Canadian wildfire smoke.

Smoke turned the skies orange on June 7.

The effects of hundreds of wildfires burning across the western provinces to Quebec could be felt as far away as the city and New England, blotting out skylines and irritating throats.

U.S. authorities issued air quality alerts. Mayor Adams encouraged residents to limit outdoor activities "to the absolute necessities."

Some lawmakers say the mayor acted slowly, despite warnings from experts.

The hearing is scheduled for July 12.

