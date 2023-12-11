Police searching for subway groper who assaulted woman in Sunnyside, Queens

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are looking for a subway groper who assaulted a woman as she entered a station in Sunnyside.

It happened at the 40th Street-Lowery Station on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

The 27-year-old victim says she was walking up a staircase to catch a 7 train when the man grabbed her backside and pelvis area. The woman was not injured.

The suspect then ran off. He is described as approximately 30-40 years old with a medium build and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a beige coat, blue jeans, white and blue sneakers, a blue baseball cap, and black gloves.

