Teen slashed on subway platform at Port Authority

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teenager was slashed on a subway platform in Manhattan.

It happened Sunday just before 7 p.m. on the northbound A/C/E platform at 42nd Street-Port Authority.

The 18-year-old is in stable condition at Mount Sinai West after being slashed on the left arm.

Police are looking for two men who ran off.

The circumstances surrounding the slashing are unknown.

ALSO READ | Thousands of NYCHA apartments sit empty as wait continues for potential tenants

7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth found that there are big delays when it comes to the city turning around apartments to new tenants.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.