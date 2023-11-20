Teen slashed on subway platform at Port Authority

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teenager was slashed on a subway platform in Manhattan.
It happened Sunday just before 7 p.m. on the northbound A/C/E platform at 42nd Street-Port Authority.
The 18-year-old is in stable condition at Mount Sinai West after being slashed on the left arm.
Police are looking for two men who ran off.
The circumstances surrounding the slashing are unknown.
----------
