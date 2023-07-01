Teen taken into custody in Queens after being caught subway surfing for fourth time

QUEENS (WABC) -- The NYPD and the MTA continue to sound the alarm about the deadly consequences of subway surfing.
Police took a 12-year-old boy into custody after officers caught him riding on top of a train in Queens.
Investigators say the boy has been caught subway surfing at least four times.
On Thursday, a 14-year-old boy died after falling off a train in Brooklyn. He was the second teenager to die from subway surfing in a week.
ALSO READ | Shots fired by police as driver takes off on the Goethals Bridge
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.