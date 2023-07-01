A teen was taken into custody in Queens after he was caught subway suring for the fourth time.

Teen taken into custody in Queens after being caught subway surfing for fourth time

QUEENS (WABC) -- The NYPD and the MTA continue to sound the alarm about the deadly consequences of subway surfing.

Police took a 12-year-old boy into custody after officers caught him riding on top of a train in Queens.

Investigators say the boy has been caught subway surfing at least four times.

On Thursday, a 14-year-old boy died after falling off a train in Brooklyn. He was the second teenager to die from subway surfing in a week.

ALSO READ | Shots fired by police as driver takes off on the Goethals Bridge

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.