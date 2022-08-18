Persons of interest being questioned in deadly attack on Queens taxi driver, 1 suspect ID'd

Police are now questioning persons of interest in the brutal beating death of a taxi driver.

EDGEMERE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are now questioning persons of interest in the brutal beating death of a taxi driver.

Investigators released video of the suspects wanted for killing a taxi driver who hit his head on the ground during an altercation with fare-evading passengers on Saturday.

The surveillance video shows five suspects attacking the cab driver, 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah, and the moment he was punched and fell on his head.

One of the suspects was identified as 20-year-old Queens resident Austin Amos.

Police say the other four suspects consisted of three women and one man, described as between approximately 13 to 20 years old.

Surrounded by loved ones and taxi drivers, Abby Gyiham tearfully spoke out about her husband on Sunday.

"I have no words to describe him. He was a good man. He was a good, good man," Gyiham said during a news conference.

The couple has four children together, ages three, five, seven, and eight.

"He was my backbone. I'm lost right now, my children here. I don't know what to do right now. I am lost, I am lost in this world," Gyiham said.

Gyiham's coworkers described him as a man who worked restlessly, especially during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This gentleman drove his cab, he never stopped taking passengers. This to me is a hero, like the first responders. If a doctor, a nurse, someone, a family member needed to get somewhere, he was driving the cab, and he never stopped," Spyros Drakos said.

According to police, when Kutin Gyimah let five passengers out near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in Edgemere just before 6:30 a.m. instead of paying the fare, they tried to rob him.

Police said Gyimah chased after them and was struck by one or more of the suspects, leading him to fall to the ground and hit his head.

He suffered a severe head wound and was taken to St. John's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have obtained video of the scene and a 911 caller reported witnessing the attack, but, so far, no arrests have been made.

"Her husband went to work this morning like he did every day at 5 a.m. And he's never coming back," Fernando Mateo of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers said. "This guy picked them up to take them where they wanted to go. Why kill the man?"

Mateo said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell assured him that the NYPD would find the suspects.

As police continue to look for the five suspects, the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

The federation is also raising money to help his family pay for his funeral with a GoFundMe page.

MORE NEWS | Surgery a success for 6-month-old with rare eye condition

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip