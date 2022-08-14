Taxi driver's death being investigated as a homicide, fellow cabbies to hold rally

Johny Fernandez reports as a taxi driver's death is being investigated as a homicide as police search for the fare-evading passengers responsible for the man's fatal fall.

EDGEMERE, Queens (WABC) -- A taxi driver's death is being investigated as a homicide as police search for the fare-evading passengers responsible for the man's fatal fall in Queens Saturday.

According to police, when Kutin Gyimah, 52, let five passengers out near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in Edgemere just before 6:30 a.m. instead of paying the fare, they tried to rob him.

Police said Gyimah chased after them and was struck by one or more of the suspects, leading him to fall to the ground and hit his head.

He suffered a severe head wound and was taken to St. John's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gyimah leaves behind his wife and four children, ages three, five, seven, and eight.

Detectives have obtained video of the scene and a 911 caller reported witnessing the attack, but, so far, no arrests have been made.

"Her husband went to work this morning like he did every day at 5 AM. And he's never coming back," Fernando Mateo of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers said. "This guy picked them up to take them where they wanted to go. Why kill the man?"

Mateo said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell assured him that the NYPD would find the suspects.

A spokesperson for City Hall released the following statement:

The NYPD is actively investigating the fatal assault of a yellow cab driver in Arverne, Queens this morning. This tragedy is not only devastating, but unacceptable. Violence will not be tolerated in our city, which is why we're working every day to get violent criminals off our streets. We extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family, friends, and coworkers during this painful time and we will work diligently to bring all people responsible to justice.

As police continue to look for the five suspects, the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

The federation is also raising money to help his family pay for his funeral with a GoFundMe page.

