Wishing Wall: How to send your 2023 wish flying through Times Square as confetti on New Year's Eve

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Organizers unveiled the Times Square New Year's Eve Wishing Wall on Thursday which gives people the chance to write their wishes for 2023 on pieces of confetti.

The confetti will be released at midnight on New Year's Eve during the celebration in Times Square.

There are two ways to submit your "wishfetti."

1. Visit the "Wishing Wall"

For people visiting Times Square in-person, the Wishing Wall will be located on one of Times Square's Broadway plazas between 43rd and 47th Streets, every day until December 29 from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM (not available on Christmas Day, December 25).

2. Submit your wish online

Wishes can also be submitted virtually. To participate online, confetti wishes can be shared at the Times Square New Year's Eve Virtual Wishing Wall site, at Planet Fitness's website, or on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #ConfettiWish.

Each wish collected before December 29 via the Wishing Wall in Times Square or submitted online before December 28 will be printed on a piece of confetti and become part of the 3,000 pounds of confetti released at midnight in Times Square on New Year's Eve.

