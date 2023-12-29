NYPD outlines security measures ahead of Times Square NYE celebration

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is outlining security measures ahead of the annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

Security this year will be even tighter across New York City, as officials anticipate more protests due to the crisis in the Middle East.

Since the Oct. 7 attack in Israel by Hamas, there has been nearly 500 protests across the city.

On Christmas Day, six people were arrested at a protest near the Rockefeller Center tree. A similar scenario unfolded during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where pro-Palestinian protesters briefly interrupted the celebration.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams expressed similar concerns about potential disruptions for the NYE weekend in NYC.

"You are seeing a small pocket of people who are now becoming part of the protests who are really trying to rile up the crowd. And we cannot tolerate that and we can't accept it," Adams said.

NYPD is also taking extra precautions after last year's machete attack on an officer.

Among the changes being made this year is expanding the perimeter around Times Square.

"You will see additional resources on Sixth and Eight avenues to really push our perimeter out to make sure that there's a robust police presence," said NYPD Asst. Chief John Hart.

Mayor Adams also said technology will play a big factor in keeping revelers safe at the annual spectacle.

